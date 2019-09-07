Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Headinvest Has Trimmed Holding by $2.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake Upped by Intact Investment Management Inc

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 107,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 106,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 213,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 68,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 393,600 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 325,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Management has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 15.30 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 15,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 3,802 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Credit Agricole S A reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wellington Shields Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 11,457 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks has 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ing Groep Nv holds 28,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 1.47% or 3,283 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 74,944 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Auto Manufacturers Invest In A Carless Future – Benzinga" on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "How to Invest in Car Stocks – The Motley Fool" published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Business Wire" on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26,800 shares to 54,500 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,100 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $95,950 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of stock.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.