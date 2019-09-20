Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Advent International Has Lowered Position by $20.00 Million as Stock Rose; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Cut Position

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 602,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 158,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 760,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 469,055 shares traded or 61.56% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 7.51M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 100,000 shares to 481,500 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 334,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth accumulated 45,913 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 212,943 shares in its portfolio. Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 232,900 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 38,898 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.25 million shares. Sunbelt invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prio Wealth Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,722 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 0.09% or 55,477 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 289,796 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Incorporated invested in 0% or 300 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department reported 1,687 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 14.20 million shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 475,329 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Johnson Finance Gp has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,521 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 185,688 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.52 million for 23.51 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.