Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.16 1.94B 1.00 20.54 EQM Midstream Partners LP 31 2.83 83.10M 2.32 16.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kinder Morgan Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP. EQM Midstream Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kinder Morgan Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Kinder Morgan Inc. is presently more expensive than EQM Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan Inc. 9,528,487,229.86% 6.7% 2.9% EQM Midstream Partners LP 269,280,622.16% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Kinder Morgan Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EQM Midstream Partners LP are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. EQM Midstream Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kinder Morgan Inc. and EQM Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

$21.67 is Kinder Morgan Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.84%. On the other hand, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 22.22% and its consensus target price is $39.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that EQM Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.1% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares and 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. 11% are Kinder Morgan Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year Kinder Morgan Inc. has 34.07% stronger performance while EQM Midstream Partners LP has -10.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Kinder Morgan Inc. beats EQM Midstream Partners LP on 9 of the 14 factors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.