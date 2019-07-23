Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Comparing side by side

Both Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.34 N/A 0.69 29.06 Targa Resources Corp. 41 0.89 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kinder Morgan Inc. and Targa Resources Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2% Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Targa Resources Corp.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kinder Morgan Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Targa Resources Corp. has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Targa Resources Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kinder Morgan Inc. and Targa Resources Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Targa Resources Corp. 0 2 4 2.67

The downside potential is -2.87% for Kinder Morgan Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Competitively the consensus target price of Targa Resources Corp. is $52, which is potential 31.41% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Targa Resources Corp. seems more appealing than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kinder Morgan Inc. and Targa Resources Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 65.5% and 94.9% respectively. 10.6% are Kinder Morgan Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Targa Resources Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinder Morgan Inc. 2.39% 1.77% 7.47% 14.89% 21.03% 30.95% Targa Resources Corp. 6.34% 4.95% -5.58% -17.03% -14.15% 16.44%

For the past year Kinder Morgan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Targa Resources Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kinder Morgan Inc. beats Targa Resources Corp.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.