Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.33 N/A 1.00 20.54 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.52 N/A 1.74 16.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kinder Morgan Inc. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. Holly Energy Partners L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kinder Morgan Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Holly Energy Partners L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kinder Morgan Inc. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Kinder Morgan Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Holly Energy Partners L.P. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Holly Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kinder Morgan Inc. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.67, while its potential upside is 5.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kinder Morgan Inc. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 31.7%. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year Kinder Morgan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Kinder Morgan Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.