Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Comparing side by side

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.32 N/A 1.00 20.54 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 43 3.28 N/A 2.60 17.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kinder Morgan Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Kinder Morgan Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kinder Morgan Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kinder Morgan Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Kinder Morgan Inc. has an average price target of $21.67, and a 5.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.1% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11% of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.98% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96%

For the past year Kinder Morgan Inc. was more bullish than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats Kinder Morgan Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.