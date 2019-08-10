Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Valuation Rose While Swift Run Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shareholder Capital International Sarl Trimmed Holding by $384,408 as Stock Value Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 3,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 9,422 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 12,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 863,229 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 6.26 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.