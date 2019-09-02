Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stock Value Rose While Swift Run Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Skba Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $1.73 Million

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76 million shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 125,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, down from 136,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01 million for 9.72 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

