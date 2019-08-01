Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Increased Position; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Its Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Stake by $339,000 as Share Price Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 21.22 million shares traded or 61.16% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 969,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 272,397 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 27,604 shares. Parametric Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 12,581 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 24,900 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,133 shares. Citigroup reported 3,792 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 101,756 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 48,594 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 754,361 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 45,783 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 160,622 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 1.31 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Noodles & Company Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.