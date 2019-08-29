Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Private Wealth Partners Has Cut Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 3.40M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 3,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 299,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29 million, down from 302,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 7.83 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 179,353 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Hl Fincl Ltd Company holds 28,208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 1.24 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mcgowan Grp Asset stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cap Impact Advsr Llc stated it has 60,227 shares. Kempner reported 28,200 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,730 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Barnett & invested in 0.18% or 15,505 shares. Meridian Mgmt has 1.27% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 128,492 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc reported 79,391 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 833 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0.16% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). City Holdings, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,417 shares. Benedict Fin Advisors Inc invested 0.35% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,293 shares to 261,023 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

