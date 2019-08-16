Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Trimmed Its Position by $22.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 180,173 shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 accumulated 119,608 shares. Central Financial Bank & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.12% or 10,907 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 3.56M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 105 shares. 22,554 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Lp. Hilton Cap Management Lc reported 10,765 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 4.18 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 29,869 shares. Blair William And Il reported 851,190 shares. Aperio Group reported 1.16 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Com Limited reported 33,609 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability stated it has 10,257 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Manhattan invested in 0.02% or 142,412 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7,983 activity. BIRZER H KEVIN bought $2,379 worth of stock or 100 shares.