Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Trimmed Its Holding by $22.51 Million; Montag & Caldwell Has Lifted Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $8.06 Million; Stock Value Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 4.14M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87 million, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 2.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20,262 shares to 204,922 shares, valued at $40.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandp Global Inc by 31,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,225 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.19% or 10,400 shares. 13,717 were reported by Ameritas Invest. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,397 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alyeska Investment LP has 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 87,119 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc reported 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Compton Capital Management Inc Ri holds 4,610 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Central Asset Mgmt Holding (Hk) holds 4.83% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,900 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whale Rock Mgmt Limited Company owns 875,956 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 11,818 shares. Koshinski Asset has 9,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Another trade for 362 shares valued at $53,992 was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59M. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.00M on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66 million for 23.18 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

