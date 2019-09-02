Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding by $22.51 Million as Stock Rose; Carnival (CCL) Position Has Lifted by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76 million shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 2.53M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares to 301,327 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 36,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,014 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1.46M shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt has 86,985 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 7,181 shares. Moreover, Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 1.42% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 401,039 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co invested in 10,281 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 153,122 shares stake. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Company reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 33,458 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 568,485 shares. Iowa Bancorporation accumulated 35,799 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 46,771 shares. 1,465 are owned by Cwm Limited Co. Bancorporation reported 10,055 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Associate stated it has 12,850 shares. Narwhal Cap, Georgia-based fund reported 149,397 shares. First Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 40,108 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas holds 49,730 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 714,160 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 0.66% or 186,181 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 2,245 shares or 0% of the stock. Fpr Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 13.36% or 27.33 million shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Llc accumulated 76,957 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Payden Rygel reported 756,725 shares. 65,572 are owned by Pinnacle Fin Partners. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc holds 226,419 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill has 24,837 shares.