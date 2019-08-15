Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Cut Position; Cibc World Markets Lifted Its Position in Altria Group Com (MO) as Stock Value Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 14.20 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 584,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.49 million, up from 660,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 7.68 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Registered Inv Advisor owns 10,907 shares. Conning has 0.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oppenheimer & Com has 337,974 shares. 11,386 were accumulated by Diversified Trust. Korea has 1.27 million shares. 86,497 were accumulated by Pinnacle Limited. Edgar Lomax Va, Virginia-based fund reported 612,500 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd owns 110,115 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.53 million shares. Sabal reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Northrock Prtnrs Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. State Street Corp stated it has 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 6.65M shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 0.06% or 15,915 shares.

