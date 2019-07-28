Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Cut Its Stake by $22.51 Million; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Has Trimmed Stake

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 357,029 shares traded or 22.83% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 6,930 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 79,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 24,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 8,772 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 493,086 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 68,244 shares. 11,680 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. 50,974 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Robecosam Ag has 325,000 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 658,038 shares. Shine Advisory Ser accumulated 76 shares. Eagle Asset Inc, Florida-based fund reported 578,916 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 31,508 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 78,600 shares. 6,718 are owned by Alps Advisors Inc. First Republic Inv Management reported 2,545 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Capital Mngmt Lc owns 32,173 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cap Rech Glob Invsts holds 4.26 million shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 126,400 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 17,170 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 99,805 shares. Old National Bancshares In owns 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16,786 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 86,497 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 88,000 shares. 76,168 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.15% or 102,225 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 1.1% or 756,725 shares. 67,420 were accumulated by Ls Advisors Lc. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorporation Department has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,687 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 2,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.