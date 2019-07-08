Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Has Decreased Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 14,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 33,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 223,608 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 15/05/2018 – Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 09/03/2018 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Liver and Lung Cancer – Pipeline Analysisl Technavio

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 3.44M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool" on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Court vacates FERC ruling on Kinder Morgan's SFPP pipeline system – Seeking Alpha" published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Kinder Morgan: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" on May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 29,570 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Kings Point Capital stated it has 0.52% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New South Capital Mgmt accumulated 14,951 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Management Com invested in 25,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 126,163 were reported by Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 3.27M shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Ltd Com invested in 221,076 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Nomura accumulated 53,750 shares. Sabal Tru Co has invested 2.24% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Parkside Retail Bank & reported 1,914 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 46,093 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 32,703 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs invested in 19,731 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.42% or 32,173 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Management has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.53 million for 22.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,768 shares to 26,816 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corp.

