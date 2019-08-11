Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Cut Holding by $22.51 Million; Walleye Trading Continues to Hold Stake in Citrix Sys (Put) (CTXS)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Put) (CTXS) by 226.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 77,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 111,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.92M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fpr Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 13.36% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 16,658 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 291,200 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 3.81M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.32% or 73,098 shares. Paloma Mngmt Co reported 25,790 shares. Claar Advisors Ltd Co holds 742,568 shares. Welch Group invested in 43,513 shares. L & S Advsrs reported 64,856 shares. Reliant Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.64% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). City holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,417 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 345,551 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 92,693 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citrix Among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De holds 21,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 297 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Investment Ab has 0.25% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1.22 million shares. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0.03% or 8,332 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Com has invested 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 74,600 shares. Royal London Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,862 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,098 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 0.26% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 54,570 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 49,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs, a Maryland-based fund reported 104,551 shares. The Nebraska-based First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.29% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Farmers & Merchants holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio.