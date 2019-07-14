Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Share Price Rose While Cortland Advisers Cut Its Position; Leucadia National Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $1.05 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.30M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 15,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,487 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, down from 256,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.81M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

