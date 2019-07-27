Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Boosted Stake by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lyrical Asset Management LP Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Cut by $8.75 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45M shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 24,600 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Management has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Community And Inv Company holds 92,096 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 255 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.83% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Allstate has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership holds 124 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Farmers Bankshares has 84 shares. Bloombergsen invested in 3.8% or 440,727 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading Lp has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,094 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 138,102 shares to 7.96 million shares, valued at $397.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 56,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. 523 shares valued at $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was made by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M on Monday, February 11. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M. 37,500 shares valued at $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. 200 shares valued at $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6.