Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Holding by $22.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Position in Carnival (CCL) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.45 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

