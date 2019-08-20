Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Cut Position as Valuation Rose; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Position

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 4.61M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 8,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 97,920 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, down from 106,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 136,625 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.65M for 14.20 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 2,715 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 2.39M were accumulated by Wasatch Advsr Inc. Redwood Investments Lc stated it has 0.17% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Art Advsr Lc invested in 8,338 shares. Cap Invsts, a California-based fund reported 971,890 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0% or 1,725 shares. Cap Sarl holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 18,430 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 104,884 shares. Montag A And Associate reported 21,749 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northern Tru invested in 249,858 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 4,723 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tygh Capital Mgmt invested in 2.45% or 97,920 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 89,345 shares to 648,624 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 43,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 39,397 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.66% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Paloma Ptnrs Com accumulated 25,790 shares. 23,534 are owned by Truepoint Inc. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Confluence Lc has 1.91% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5.65M shares. Quaker Cap Invs Llc has invested 8.92% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Menlo Advsrs Lc holds 2.55% or 179,025 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 410,683 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com owns 896 shares. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has 1.88% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tru Commerce Of Vermont invested in 0% or 2,892 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.