Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Decreased Its Stake; Abrams Capital Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $4.16 Million as Stock Rose

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK ROLLING OUT BACKGROUND INFO FEATURE FOR NEWSFEED IN US; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Fallout Deals Blow to Mercers’ Political Clout; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Highlights From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 06/05/2018 – Release of Facebook Ads Could Come As Soon As This Week; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 17.05M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

