Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $706,000; Spitfire Capital Has Cut Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $720,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 108,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 128,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 455,464 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 35,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 714,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, down from 749,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $85.23M for 6.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 134,847 shares. First Personal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,313 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 33,735 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 6,660 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 13,865 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 701,120 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inv Management Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% stake. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 43,947 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 12,900 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 486,409 shares. Financial Architects has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Personal Capital has invested 0.04% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 127,400 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158.48 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634 on Thursday, June 13.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 13,785 shares to 20,655 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P Midcap Momentum Et.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.