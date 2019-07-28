Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose While Richmond Hill Investments Trimmed by $6.14 Million Its Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered by $1.23 Billion Its Holding

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 689 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73B, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO

