Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Price Rose While Richmond Hill Investment Company Trimmed Position; Mill Road Capital Management Holding In Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Was Has Raised

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 8.08M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 4,574 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. TANNER DELBERT H had bought 3,476 shares worth $9,638 on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.