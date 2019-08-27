Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shares Rose While Richmond Hill Investments Lowered by $6.14 Million Its Stake; Thomas White International LTD Cut Holding in Open Text Adr (OTEX) by $508,098 as Shares Rose

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 3.77 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (OTEX) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 13,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 73,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 86,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 156,053 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.91 million for 22.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 1,868 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 735,817 shares. Tru Investment Advsr, Indiana-based fund reported 48,604 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 362 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 471,479 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 38,582 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Raymond James Na has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Victory Capital Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,517 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gideon Cap Advsrs invested in 19,731 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 301 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Research Glob reported 0.03% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company stated it has 14 shares.