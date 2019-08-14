Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shares Rose While Peconic Partners Decreased Position by $28.68 Million; As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $12.07 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 603,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 574,289 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 14.28M shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 58,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

