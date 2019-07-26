Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Lifted Its Holding; As Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Share Price Declined, Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 333,507 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCUL); 08/03/2018 – OCUL SAYS ANTICIPATING DEXTENZA NDA RESUBMISSION IN 1H; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 111.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 19,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 8.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,339 shares to 89,691 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 179,025 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 318,929 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 85,113 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 18.32 million shares. 2,226 were reported by Kistler. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 16,933 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Communications Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cv Starr And Inc has 4.78% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 543,204 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 807 shares. 2,286 are held by Plante Moran Fin Ltd Llc. Ci Inc accumulated 4.40M shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.26 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,593 shares to 11,036 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 57,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,579 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.