Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Position by $6.55 Million; Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Primo Wtr Com (PRMW) Holding as Share Value Declined

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 327,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 703,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.69 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75M shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp Com (PRMW) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 176,883 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 215,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 446,415 shares traded or 31.14% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 23.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 51,135 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Cates Susan E., worth $61,150. $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares were bought by Hass David W.. Mills David J bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500. 1,500 shares were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A, worth $17,171.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 7,490 shares to 192,823 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Med Inc by 8,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.