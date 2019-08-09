Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Richmond Hill Investments Has Lowered Stake; As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 4.79 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $122.69. About 2.44M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 24,103 shares to 87,211 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $506.61 million for 23.22 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

