Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.26 Million as Share Value Rose; As Trimble (TRMB) Valuation Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Upped Its Position

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.40 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 35,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 902,110 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45M, up from 866,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. It closed at $37.52 lastly. It is down 20.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Limited Com holds 104,604 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% or 2.52 million shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 2,286 shares. Mengis Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 28,954 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Limited has 19,819 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 396,764 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,740 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 12.89 million shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 561,056 shares. Asset Inc reported 37,986 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 367,739 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 20.28 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 8.86 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Co Na stated it has 27,892 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 26,401 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 4,597 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 567 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 27,985 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation owns 68,547 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 6,330 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 5,348 shares. 159,715 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. Hanson Mcclain owns 61 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 93,684 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Amer Gp holds 0.08% or 501,631 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 262,084 shares to 607,500 shares, valued at $32.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 373,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).