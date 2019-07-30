Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Lowered Its Position; Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) as Market Value Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 9.85 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.26M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 10.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ)

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.63% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brave Asset stated it has 17,601 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Llc reported 0.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mercer Advisers accumulated 2,153 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Lincoln invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.13% stake. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.20M shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 21,816 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Bruni J V & Com Com has 1.96M shares for 7.11% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10,765 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 455,050 shares to 14.14M shares, valued at $411.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 783,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.79 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

