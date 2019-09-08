Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Richmond Hill Investment Company Decreased Holding; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Raised Its Holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by $808,591

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 7.08M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 115,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 528,169 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Lc reported 51,112 shares stake. Sabal Trust owns 1.26 million shares. Pnc Grp holds 280,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.99M shares. Mufg Americas Holdg accumulated 1,106 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 1.96M were accumulated by Bruni J V. 67,420 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 71,851 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 19,887 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 4.9% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Capital Advsr Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 76 shares. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 709 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 24,049 shares to 144,264 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 2.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).