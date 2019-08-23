Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $44.67 Million as Market Value Rose; As Dish Network (DISH) Shares Declined, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $310,000

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17 million, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 11.60M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 1.10M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 5.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 513,771 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of accumulated 41,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 41,919 are owned by Utah Retirement. 186,745 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.09M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mad River Investors owns 0.78% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 27,812 shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.59% or 164,805 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.03% or 763,809 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Regions Finance reported 28,701 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd owns 8,993 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.02% or 43,549 shares. 52,961 were accumulated by Aperio Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir invested 1.65% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Associated Banc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Motco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Karpas Strategies Limited Co holds 1.17% or 139,079 shares. 18,621 are owned by Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd. Birmingham Management Com Inc Al has 0.33% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 36,497 shares. 88,340 were reported by Sfe Investment Counsel. Lathrop stated it has 3.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 13,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp Incorporated accumulated 2,318 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kepos LP stated it has 0.3% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nomura owns 53,750 shares. Broadview Limited owns 11,475 shares. Evergreen Capital Management reported 59,052 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 24,553 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $68.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 127,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).