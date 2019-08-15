Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Holding; Centene (CNC) Stock Rose While Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $318,106

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 2.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17M, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 5.11M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 928,250 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $118.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.05% or 8.86M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 196,468 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Com Lta stated it has 1.18M shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Renaissance Tech Lc owns 12.89 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies Inc holds 11,260 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 126,163 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.08% or 9,182 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.55% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 139,079 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated has 17,601 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Loews accumulated 0.17% or 1.00 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.55M shares stake.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.47 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,450 shares to 6,450 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 6,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Trm Etf.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Chesley Taft And Assocs Llc accumulated 0.04% or 9,964 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 0.19% or 142,825 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 43,732 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 24,960 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Co. Tiaa Cref Inv Management stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 30,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 482,072 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Nuwave Investment Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 122 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brown Advisory owns 4,463 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,090 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6.03M shares. 54 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated.