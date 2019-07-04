Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Has Trimmed Stake; Farallon Capital Management Raised Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $25.44 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 225,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.28 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.68M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Management reported 32,917 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 0.38% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Veritable Lp has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Duncker Streett Company reported 2,910 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 1,829 shares stake. The New York-based Art Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 79,005 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md has 0.43% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 3,521 were reported by Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 70,712 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Lc holds 2,572 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 59,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 746,488 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Company.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. Another trade for 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 was made by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 100,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $87.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66 million for 22.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.