Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Peconic Partners Trimmed Position by $28.68 Million as Stock Rose; Tsp Capital Management Group Holding in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Raised by $1.03 Million as Market Value Declined

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 2.61 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES & UPSIZES $REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THE OTHER TWO EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AND ARE IN A STABLE CONDITION; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 16/03/2018 – LONMIN PLC LMI.L – SIBANYE-STILLWATER FILES WITH COMPETITION COMMISSION; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – UNDERGROUND INSPECTION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT ONE WEEK, AND OPERATIONS AT MASAKHANE MINE WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED DURING PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS; 28/03/2018 – DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Suspend Operations at Masakhane Mine During One Week; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS S. AFRICA, U.S. PGM OPS CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 2.35 million shares stake. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 295,301 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,505 shares. Cannell Peter B Co Inc reported 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 24,005 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Snow Mgmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 205,644 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru owns 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 39,140 shares. Farmers State Bank stated it has 5,394 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 2.66% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blackrock Inc reported 131.45M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.52 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Management holds 203,535 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) by 150,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

