Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Fenimore Asset Management Raised Its Waters (WAT) Stake

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 1,554 shares as the company's stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 320,836 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.76M, up from 319,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc analyzed 1.43 million shares as the company's stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested in 0% or 7 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brown Advisory Lc has 0.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 32,703 shares. Endowment Management Lp reported 51,930 shares stake. Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 0.63% or 59,126 shares. First Manhattan Company has 142,412 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). L And S Advsr Inc invested in 0.17% or 64,856 shares. 100,772 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership reported 7.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset has invested 1.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.69% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 378,726 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Avenir Corp holds 779,761 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Financial Advantage Inc invested 4.41% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc holds 0.07% or 3,357 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Dupont Cap Management owns 44,504 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The owns 69,274 shares. Cap Intl accumulated 335,016 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.29% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Advisory Alpha Limited Co owns 3 shares. Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.73% or 3,800 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc holds 0.27% or 2,789 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Jensen Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.32% or 440,661 shares. Northstar Asset Lc has invested 0.19% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Focused Wealth Management owns 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 600 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,058 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571 worth of stock or 2,942 shares. Shares for $5.25M were sold by King Ian. $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kim Francis on Friday, January 25. The insider Harrington Michael C sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.33 million was made by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 5 Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,800 shares.