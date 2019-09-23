Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Trimmed Stake by $1.28 Million; As Verint Sys (VRNT) Share Price Declined, American Century Companies Lowered Stake by $2.34 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 63,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 798,037 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.66M, down from 861,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 44,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 54,675 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 98,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 481,615 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018

