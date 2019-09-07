Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Raised Its Position by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; Addenda Capital Decreased Its Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 33,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 175,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 709,598 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $456.66M for 8.69 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is it Time to Buy This Award-Winning Automotive Supplier Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,716 shares to 63,334 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 121,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workers return to Kinder Morgan’s Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc holds 0.45% or 277,250 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Incorporated has 26,344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 20,770 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 3.45% or 772,803 shares. 2,235 were accumulated by Dubuque Savings Bank &. Asset Strategies invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr invested in 0.04% or 207,068 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Legal General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 484 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Limited Co. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Com has 24,480 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Starr Intll owns 198,576 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement reported 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Investment Of Virginia Limited Co invested in 1.12% or 235,857 shares.