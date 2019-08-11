Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Fpr Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $35.27 Million as Stock Value Rose; Polaris Wealth Advisers Lifted Stake in Hollyfrontier (HFC) as Shares Rose

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 187.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 18,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 1.98 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 27.33M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.91M, down from 29.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71M shares to 13.69M shares, valued at $218.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 20,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 168,281 shares to 1,757 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,443 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

