Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Lifted Holding by $16.25 Million; Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Shareholder Jbf Capital Boosted Stake by $2.55 Million

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 2.28 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 812,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 17.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360.44M, up from 16.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 4.86M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Ironwood Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Howe & Rusling reported 90,736 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 8.87 million shares. 4,573 were accumulated by Hwg Holding Lp. East Coast Asset Management Llc stated it has 3,400 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 730,186 shares. Product Ptnrs Llc holds 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 81,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 797,689 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability owns 6,535 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co reported 12,173 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 8,523 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt reported 1.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cmn Class C by 9,730 shares to 6,010 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 11,848 shares. 543,204 are held by Cv Starr & Inc. Bb&T Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 17.03M shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 9.07M are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Swift Run Management Ltd reported 247,169 shares. 15.19M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 484,836 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd invested in 97,456 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,269 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation holds 104,805 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 748,000 are held by Claar Advisors Llc. Eagle Llc invested in 4.16% or 4.99 million shares. Moneta Gp Incorporated accumulated 8,069 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 7,646 shares to 28,557 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 51,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,626 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).