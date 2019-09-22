Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Boosted Stake; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut Its Position by $6.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 170,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.39 million, down from 570,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 38.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 85,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 308,824 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 223,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75M shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.08% or 5.65 million shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 13.51M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 85 shares. Company Of Vermont stated it has 237 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 10,628 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 3,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Company has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bp Public Limited Liability Company owns 443,000 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Invesco invested in 4.86 million shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 230,901 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironwood Finance Lc holds 0% or 47 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 40,920 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.24 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited stated it has 301,549 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “4 Great Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 14, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont says Red Lake mine sale underway – MINING.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 500,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 54,200 shares. Rr Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 1.09 million shares or 2.66% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.06% or 453,721 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Wisconsin-based Cap Innovations Limited Co has invested 0.77% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 77,365 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs holds 1.37 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. 34,885 are owned by Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Arrow Corp invested in 0% or 50 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 16,492 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 27,035 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

