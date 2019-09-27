Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Boosted Stake; Lafayette Investments Has Decreased Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3778.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 37,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 38,785 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.55M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 16.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $282.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk invested in 636,345 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Artemis Inv Llp has invested 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 51,796 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brandes Inv Partners Ltd Partnership holds 1.95% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca invested 4.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 978,742 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 8,100 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hikari reported 1.45M shares. 17,909 were reported by Rothschild Investment Corporation Il. 54,333 were accumulated by Goelzer Inv.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Capital Management Inc reported 10,975 shares. Moneta Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,069 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 137,575 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 360,575 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.98% or 2.29 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance holds 0.46% or 8.47M shares. Prtnrs Grp Ag stated it has 425,957 shares. 10,755 were reported by First Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Cleararc Capital holds 29,467 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 566,844 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 0.04% or 106,403 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Llc reported 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Millennium Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 307,241 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

