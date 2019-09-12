Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Raised Its Stake; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Raised Mondelez (MDLZ) Stake by $415,891

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 224,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 207,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 5.51M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez (MDLZ) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 7,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 130,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, up from 122,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 2.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

