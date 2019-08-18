Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Upped Position by $4.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Azimuth Capital Management Has Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $533,025; Stock Declined

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 245,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 47,773 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 50,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 612,500 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Abrams Management LP stated it has 4.79% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 139,772 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mai Cap Management owns 659,492 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 994,568 shares. 162,582 are owned by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Violich Capital Mgmt owns 14,477 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mcrae Mngmt invested in 3.14% or 377,127 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 381,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assets Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 232,900 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 4.14 million shares. Geode Capital Lc reported 25.24M shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has 2.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 81,656 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1.58% or 23,254 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.09% stake. Somerset Ltd Liability Co holds 12.27% or 70,408 shares. Moreover, Linscomb Williams Incorporated has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 2,940 shares. New England Research And has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.28% or 809,709 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa invested in 0.08% or 46,202 shares. Moreover, Harvest Mngmt has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 377,414 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,919 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 298,208 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Tompkins invested in 18,907 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.