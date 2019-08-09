Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Brown Advisory Has Boosted Position by $138.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Upped Its Stake in Hff Cl A (HF) by $304,419

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 66.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,477 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 9,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 348.16% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 09/04/2018 – HFF Announces $480.65M Sale of 11 Multi-Housing Communities in Core U.S. Markets; 21/05/2018 – HFF Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift; 23/03/2018 – HFF Announces $159.2M Recapitalization of 11-Property, Multi-State Industrial Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 21/04/2018 – DJ HFF Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HF)

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 26478.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 6.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 6.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.34M, up from 26,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 75,954 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,772 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 19,887 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.09% or 29,710 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn stated it has 65,572 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 45,541 are owned by Tower Cap Limited (Trc). Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.98M shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 5.14M shares. Carlson Capital LP accumulated 459,800 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 2.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 81,737 are owned by Ballentine Prtn Lc. 226,419 are owned by Btr Cap Mgmt. City Company accumulated 1,417 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Personal Capital Advsrs reported 0.46% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

