Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Andra Ap-Fonden Has Lifted Holding; Deutsche Bank Ag Maintains Stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP)

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 392.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 84,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 105,930 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 21,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 102,513 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 09/04/2018 – Buckhead Investment Partners Rebrands ltself to Become BIP Wealth; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 220,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 4.10 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT

More notable recent Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Inc. to be Acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC in $8.4 Billion Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GWR Realizes Goal By Being Acquired At A 40 Percent Premium – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Has Some Contrarian Appeal – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch for When Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Reports Q4 Results – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure announces $750,034,900 equity offering – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 50,934 shares to 410,849 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 65,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,797 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9,100 shares to 58,100 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dex (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated invested in 239,590 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Com, Netherlands-based fund reported 140,545 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cap Innovations Lc has 14,189 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Chickasaw Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.92% stake. Salient Cap Advsrs Limited Com invested in 2.89 million shares or 1.49% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Serv Co Ma reported 0.01% stake. 38,898 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd. Tcw Gp Inc reported 12,500 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Alexandria Limited Liability Com reported 0.43% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 280,157 shares. Payden & Rygel has invested 1.59% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.