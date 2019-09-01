Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Owens Ill (OI) Position Maintained by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 18,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.66M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 231,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 8.53M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68 million, down from 8.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares to 29,277 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 145,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,318 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Shares for $60,766 were bought by HELLMAN PETER S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 82,888 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd has invested 0.69% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Jensen Inv Mgmt Inc owns 32,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust owns 1.29 million shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Campbell & Invest Adviser invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Tarbox Family Office reported 24 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 28,883 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,700 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 27,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 110,310 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% or 3.35M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Amarin, Owens-Illinois And More – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens-Illinois: A Cautionary Tale Of Unchecked M&A – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.