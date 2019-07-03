Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Price Rose While Amg Funds Increased Position by $455,520; As Visa Class A (V) Shares Rose, Wallington Asset Management Has Increased by $736,788 Its Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, up from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,829 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

